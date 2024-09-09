MAJ Jessee David, 1-1 SFG (A), LTC Catalina Rosales and SGM Dale Chaffey, 1-1 ADA Regiment were listening to presenters’ briefings.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8636930
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-VF108-1013
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Leader Information Forum 05 SEP 2024 13 [Image 20 of 20], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.