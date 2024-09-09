SGM Thomas Terry, AAFES (Exchange) Pacific Region, SGM Jasson Quintero, 835th Trns Bn taking their notes.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8636925
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-VF108-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Leader Information Forum 05 SEP 2024 7 [Image 20 of 20], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.