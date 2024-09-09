USS Emory S. Land Hosts 9/11 Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the mess decks, during a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 11. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)