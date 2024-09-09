Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts 9/11 Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts 9/11 Ceremony

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) – Cmdr. Mike Fasano, executive officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), back center, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the mess decks, during a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 11. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

