USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), run during a 9/11 memorial event, in the Timor Sea, Sept. 11, 2024. The event was held to honor the memory of Americans who lost their lives as well as those who came together to respond to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)