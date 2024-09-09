Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run

    USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), TIMOR SEA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron DeMeyer, the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), gives remarks during a 9/11 memorial event, in the Timor Sea, Sept. 11, 2024. The event was held to honor the memory of Americans who lost their lives as well as those who came together to respond to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 20:53
    Photo ID: 8636756
    VIRIN: 240911-M-CI305-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 29.15 MB
    Location: USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), TIMOR SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run
    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run
    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run
    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run
    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run
    USS Green Bay holds 9/11 Memorial Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    9/11
    USS Green Bay
    memorial run
    USN
    Sept. 11 attack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download