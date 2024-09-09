Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2024) Servicemembers, federal firefighters and civilians participate in a remembrance ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Fountain on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in the years following Sept. 11, 2001. Flags representing United Airlines Flight 93, the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and five branches of service were raised on Sept. 10 and flown for 24 hours. They were taken down during the solemn ceremony for reflection and remembrance.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
