PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2024) Servicemembers, federal firefighters and civilians participate in a remembrance ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Fountain on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in the years following Sept. 11, 2001. Flags representing United Airlines Flight 93, the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and five branches of service were raised on Sept. 10 and flown for 24 hours. They were taken down during the solemn ceremony for reflection and remembrance.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8636660
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-PW030-1156
|Resolution:
|5615x3745
|Size:
|525.39 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.