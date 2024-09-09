Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter’s protective helmet sits in front of a ceremonial wreath during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The helmet represented the first responders who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)