Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrick Garza, 354th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, salutes an American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony included a wreath laying, a flag folding, and speech from U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)