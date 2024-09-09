Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrick Garza, 354th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, salutes an American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony included a wreath laying, a flag folding, and speech from U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8636653
    VIRIN: 240911-F-SH339-1219
    Resolution: 4058x2703
    Size: 572.83 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing

