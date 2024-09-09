U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrick Garza, 354th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, salutes an American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony included a wreath laying, a flag folding, and speech from U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8636653
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-SH339-1219
|Resolution:
|4058x2703
|Size:
|572.83 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.