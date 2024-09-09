Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Tyler Edmundson, center, and Patrick Garza, left, 354th Security Forces Squadron entry controllers, fold the American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial was held by the 354th SFS and the Eielson Fire Department to honor the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)