Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing, 354th Civil Engineer Squadron and 354th Security Forces Squadron watch as an American flag is folded during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony also included a wreath laying and speech from U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)