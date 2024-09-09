Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. Townsend shared his experience when he learned of the tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
