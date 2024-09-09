U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Eielson Honor Guard present the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial was held to honor the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|09.10.2024
|09.11.2024 19:07
|8636636
|240911-F-SH339-1090
|3524x2347
|716.64 KB
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
This work, Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.