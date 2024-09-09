Eielson honors heroes with 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Eielson Honor Guard present the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial was held to honor the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)