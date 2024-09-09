Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Few of the Many Good Samaritans of Vandenberg

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Few of the Many Good Samaritans of Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jack King, Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer and U.S. Air Force TSgt. Erick Alavarez-Pagan, Space Launch Squadron quality assurance evaluator, pose for a photo together at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8636635
    VIRIN: 240909-X-GJ070-1001
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Few of the Many Good Samaritans of Vandenberg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Life Saving
    Car Crash
    Ventura County
    VSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download