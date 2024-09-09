A Few of the Many Good Samaritans of Vandenberg

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jack King, Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer and U.S. Air Force TSgt. Erick Alavarez-Pagan, Space Launch Squadron quality assurance evaluator, pose for a photo together at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024. (courtesy photo)
