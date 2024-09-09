Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHAFB Water Resilience Project

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project

    MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, local media agencies and the construction team for the Snake Water Treatment Plant pose for a photo in front of Snake River in Mountain Home, Idaho, September 10, 2024. The Snake Water Treatment Plant is designed to help bring an additional source of clean water to Mountain Home Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8636271
    VIRIN: 240910-F-PN902-1338
    Resolution: 5564x3702
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHAFB Water Resilience Project, by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mountain Home AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download