MHAFB Water Resilience Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, local media agencies and the construction team for the Snake Water Treatment Plant pose for a photo in front of Snake River in Mountain Home, Idaho, September 10, 2024. The Snake Water Treatment Plant is designed to help bring an additional source of clean water to Mountain Home Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)