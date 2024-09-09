MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 11, 2024) – Force Master Chief Steven Bosco, Command Master Chief, Military Sealift Command, bows his head for a moment of silence during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at MSC headquarters Sept. 11, 2024. During the ceremony MSC personnel gathered, observing a moment of silence to honor the victims and heroes on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)