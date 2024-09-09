MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 11, 2024) – Alphonso Hayes, Military Sealift Command, delivers remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at MSC headquarters Sept. 11, 2024. During the ceremony MSC personnel gathered, observing a moment of silence to honor the victims and heroes on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8635857
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-TF680-1034
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
