Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 11, 2024) – Alphonso Hayes, Military Sealift Command, delivers remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at MSC headquarters Sept. 11, 2024. During the ceremony MSC personnel gathered, observing a moment of silence to honor the victims and heroes on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8635857
    VIRIN: 240911-N-TF680-1034
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    MSC Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sept. 11
    Remebrance Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download