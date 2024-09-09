105th Force Support Squadron Travels to Azores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Shadae Haye, a guardsman with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Force Support Squadron, cleans the dining area at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, July 30, 2024. Airmen from the FSS supported the 105th’s Civil Engineer Squadron and Engineering Installation Squadron during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)