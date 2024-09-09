Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Force Support Squadron Travels to Azores [Image 11 of 12]

    105th Force Support Squadron Travels to Azores

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson 

    105th Airlift Wing

    New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Shadae Haye, a guardsman with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Force Support Squadron, cleans the dining area at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, July 30, 2024. Airmen from the FSS supported the 105th’s Civil Engineer Squadron and Engineering Installation Squadron during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

    This work, 105th Force Support Squadron Travels to Azores [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Rebekah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

