    Field Laundry and Shower Specialists : Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 23 of 26]

    Field Laundry and Shower Specialists : Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Luke Tilley, a shower and laundry specialist from the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, process laundry from service members in the field during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

