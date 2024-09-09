Field Laundry and Shower Specialists : Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Mallory Sanders and Spc. Desiree McConnell, both shower and laundry specialists from the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, process laundry from service members in the field during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)