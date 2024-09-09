Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUECKWEILER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, Commander of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Christa Niegisch, mayor of community of Rohrbach and Bernd Alsfasser, District Mayor of Baumholder, poses for a group photo with the shooting club Rohrbach. In the background the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus. The Project Partnership is in furtherance of mutual understanding a partnership between the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Baumholder and the communities of Rohrbach, Rückweiler and Hahnweiler, within the District of Baumholder, is officially documented. Both sides are committed to making an important contribution to international understanding through mutual cultural exchange and the deepening of German-American friendship. Rückweiler, Germany, September 6, 2024 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

