U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, Commander of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion signs the Partnership Certificates. Project Partnership is in furtherance of mutual understanding a partnership between the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Baumholder and the communities of Rohrbach, Rückweiler and Hahnweiler, within the District of Baumholder, is officially documented. Both sides are committed to making an important contribution to international understanding through mutual cultural exchange and the deepening of German-American friendship. Rückweiler, Germany, September 6, 2024 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)