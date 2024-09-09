Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota, Spain Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 11, 2024) Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Andre Taylor, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain's fire department, sings the U.S. national anthem during a ceremony in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 08:31
    Photo ID: 8634767
    VIRIN: 240911-N-NC885-2008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NAVSTA Rota
    9/11
    September 11th
    Remembrance
    EURAFCENT

