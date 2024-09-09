Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying sharp at Devens

    Staying sharp at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    U.S. Department of the Army Security Guard Cory Rogowski fires his pistol as part of quarterly weapons training at A Range on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sept. 10.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8634762
    VIRIN: 240910-O-HX738-9964
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Staying sharp at Devens, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Staying sharp at Devens
    Reinforcing the basics

    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Department of the Army Security Guard

