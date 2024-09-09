Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors Tour HMAS Stirling and USS Hawaii [Image 8 of 8]

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 29, 2024) – Cmdr. Daniel Jones, commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), second from left, gives a tour of the Hawaii to distinguished visitors, including Madelaine McTernan CB, Chief of Defence Nuclear at the Ministry of Defence, Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Jonathan Mead, director-general of the Australian Submarine Agency, Royal Navy Vice Adm. Martin Connell, second sea lord and deputy chief of naval staff, and Greg Moriarty, secretary of the Australian Department of Defence, while moored at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port call and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 29. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP with Hawaii as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

