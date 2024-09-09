Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congressional and U.S. Embassy staff delegation members move through one of the storage warehouses at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 5. The delegation visited the Powidz APS-2 worksite to assess and provide first-hand information and knowledge on APS-2 operations in Poland back to Congress. (Capt. James Bath)