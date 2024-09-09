Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff delegation members from the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Embassy to Poland pose for a photo with members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Poland at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite Sept. 5 in Powidz, Poland. (Capt. James Bath)