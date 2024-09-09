Staff delegation members from the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Embassy to Poland pose for a photo with members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Poland at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite Sept. 5 in Powidz, Poland. (Capt. James Bath)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8634430
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-SM279-8367
|Resolution:
|3002x2327
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite
No keywords found.