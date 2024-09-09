Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Congressional and U.S. Embassy staff delegation members are briefed by John Glasgow at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 5. Glasgow is Army Field Support Battalion-Poland’s deputy to the commander. (Capt. James Bath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8634428
    VIRIN: 240911-A-SM279-6391
    Resolution: 3028x2161
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite
    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite
    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite
    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army’s newest APS-2 worksite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Congressional, U.S. Embassy staff delegation visits to Army&rsquo;s newest APS-2 worksite

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download