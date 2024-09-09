Commandant of the Marine Corps / Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240907-N-QR506-1385 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 7, 2024) The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, congratulates Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Nolan Smotherman, from Sacramento, California, and assigned to TACRON 12, aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a visit to America, Sept. 7, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)