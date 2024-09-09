Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of the Marine Corps / Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 10]

    Commandant of the Marine Corps / Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit USS America (LHA 6)

    KOREA STRAIT

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240907-N-QR506-1070 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 7, 2024) The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, arrives aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a scheduled visit, Sept. 7, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 03:28
    Photo ID: 8634384
    VIRIN: 240907-N-QR506-1070
    Resolution: 3557x4296
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: KOREA STRAIT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps / Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 10 of 10], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    31st MEU
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    LHA 6
    USS America

