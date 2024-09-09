Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Chief petty officers and first class petty officers, recently selected for promotion to chief petty officer, bow their heads for prayer during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 01:14
    Photo ID: 8634178
    VIRIN: 240911-N-WS494-1150
    Resolution: 5532x3688
    Size: 15.56 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    911
    CFAY
    Colors
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download