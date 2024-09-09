CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief petty officers and first class petty officers, recently selected for promotion to chief petty officer, bow their heads for prayer during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)