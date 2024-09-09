CFAY Holds September 11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY); Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNJF/CNRJ); and Sean Rutledge, assistant fire chief of the CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services, salute for morning colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the installation's command hill, Sept. 11, 2024. The Ceremony was held in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)