UNITAS LXV PHOTOEX

VALPARAISO, Chile - Navy and Marine forces arrived in Valparaiso in support of UNITAS LXV (65), the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, which officially commenced September 2, 2024. The Chilean navy is hosting this year's UNITAS, which features 17 warships/vessels, two submarines, 20 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter), and more than 4,300 personnel from 24 partner nations. Forces will conduct operations off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, and ashore in the vicinity of Puerto Aldea, Chile, through September 12. (Courtesy photo by Armada de Chile)