    UNITAS LXV PHOTOEX [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITAS LXV PHOTOEX

    VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    09.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, Chile - Navy and Marine forces arrived in Valparaiso in support of UNITAS LXV (65), the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, which officially commenced September 2, 2024. The Chilean navy is hosting this year's UNITAS, which features 17 warships/vessels, two submarines, 20 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter), and more than 4,300 personnel from 24 partner nations. Forces will conduct operations off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, and ashore in the vicinity of Puerto Aldea, Chile, through September 12. (Courtesy photo by Armada de Chile)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8633673
    VIRIN: 240905-N-N3764-1001
    Resolution: 4001x2153
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: VALPARAíSO, CL
    Navy
    UNITAS
    Allies & Partners
    UNITAS LXV
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet
    Ships & Subs

