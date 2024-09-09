593d ESC Chaplain Visits Thompson Elementary School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain MAJ DJ Brock, the chaplain of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, met with Tricia Donovan and Debbie Schapiro, community liaison and counselor of Thompson Elementary School, to discuss future Soldier engagements at the school through the new school year, September 10, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington. The 593d ESC is aligned with the city of Tacoma and Thompson Elementary School through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector program which creates opportunities for the Rest Assured team to focus on all aspects of service, on and off the installation. Donovan and Schapiro gave Brock a tour of the school, including the Care Closet, which provides donated necessities and hygiene items to unhoused students.