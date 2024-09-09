Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d ESC Chaplain Visits Thompson Elementary School [Image 2 of 2]

    593d ESC Chaplain Visits Thompson Elementary School

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chaplain MAJ DJ Brock, the chaplain of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, met with Tricia Donovan and Debbie Schapiro, community liaison and counselor of Thompson Elementary School, to discuss future Soldier engagements at the school through the new school year, September 10, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington. The 593d ESC is aligned with the city of Tacoma and Thompson Elementary School through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector program which creates opportunities for the Rest Assured team to focus on all aspects of service, on and off the installation. Donovan and Schapiro gave Brock a tour of the school, including the Care Closet, which provides donated necessities and hygiene items to unhoused students.

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    Tacoma
    making a difference
    community connector
    partner school

