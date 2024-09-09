Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    CHILE

    09.07.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, CHILE (September 7, 2024) A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 enters the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during UNITAS LXV, September 7, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 16:56
    Chile
    USS Germantown
    Partner Nations
    UNITAS
    LSD 42
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet

