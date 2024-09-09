Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum

    VALPARAISO, VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, Chile (September 9, 2024) The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performs at the National Maritime Museum as part of Chilean navy-hosted exercise UNITAS LXV (65) on September 9, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8633463
    VIRIN: 240909-N-RL456-2226
    Resolution: 4128x2817
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: VALPARAISO, VALPARAíSO, CL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hunter Harwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum
    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum
    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum
    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum
    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum
    UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Chile
    UNITAS
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet
    U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Forces Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download