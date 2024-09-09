UNITAS LXV U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performance at Chilean National Maritime Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, Chile (September 9, 2024) The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band performs at the National Maritime Museum as part of Chilean navy-hosted exercise UNITAS LXV (65) on September 9, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)