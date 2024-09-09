Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8633136 VIRIN: 240910-D-PM193-2007 Resolution: 8092x5395 Size: 3.59 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.