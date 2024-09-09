Airmen complete FOD walk in preparation for upcoming Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2024. The FOD walk was completed in preparation for the upcoming Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing Open House on Sept. 14-15, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)