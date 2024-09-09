Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen complete FOD walk in preparation for upcoming Airshow

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2024. The FOD walk was completed in preparation for the upcoming Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing Open House on Sept. 14-15, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 14:59
    Photo ID: 8633107
    VIRIN: 240910-Z-FP794-1014
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 403.3 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Airmen complete FOD walk in preparation for upcoming Airshow, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    ANG
    FOD walk

