Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2024. The FOD walk was completed in preparation for the upcoming Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing Open House on Sept. 14-15, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8633107
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-FP794-1014
|Resolution:
|2050x1364
|Size:
|403.3 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen complete FOD walk in preparation for upcoming Airshow, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
