USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis Jr.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis Jr. discusses leadership strategies with chief petty officers and chief petty officer selectees in the chief petty officer mess onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a scheduled visit while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)