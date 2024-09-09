Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis Jr. [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis Jr.

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis Jr. discusses leadership strategies with chief petty officers and chief petty officer selectees in the chief petty officer mess onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a scheduled visit while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8633082
    VIRIN: 240909-N-ER894-1121
    Resolution: 3291x2328
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    fleet master chief
    Pacific Fleet
    visit
    Donald L. Davis Jr.

