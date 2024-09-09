Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bassett Army Community Hospital DAISY Award Honor

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Chad Franklin 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Lt. Col. Erin Rodriguez, a nurse case manager, is pictured at Bassett Army Community Hospital. Rodriguez was honored as the quarterly DAISY Award recipient Sept. 4, 2024. The DAISY Award is a national accolade initiated in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away due to an autoimmune disease. It aims to honor exceptional nurses who have significantly impacted the life of a patient, a patient's family, or a fellow colleague.

