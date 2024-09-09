Bassett Army Community Hospital DAISY Award Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Erin Rodriguez, a nurse case manager, is pictured at Bassett Army Community Hospital. Rodriguez was honored as the quarterly DAISY Award recipient Sept. 4, 2024. The DAISY Award is a national accolade initiated in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away due to an autoimmune disease. It aims to honor exceptional nurses who have significantly impacted the life of a patient, a patient's family, or a fellow colleague.