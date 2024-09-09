Bassett Army Community Hospital DAISY Award Honor

Lt. Col. Erin Rodriguez, a nurse case manager, is pictured at Bassett Army Community Hospital. Rodriguez was honored as the quarterly DAISY Award recipient Sept. 4, 2024. The DAISY Award is a national accolade initiated in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away due to an autoimmune disease. It aims to honor exceptional nurses who have significantly impacted the life of a patient, a patient's family, or a fellow colleague.
09.06.2024
09.10.2024 14:00
8632861
240906-O-NN226-9091
3000x2000
537.34 KB
|Location:
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
2
0
