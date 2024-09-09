NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2024) Dr. Pinata Sessoms, of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) demonstrates the Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment (CAREN), an immersive virtual reality environment systems used for clinical studies and rehabilitation to members of Office of Women’s Policy (OWP.) NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)