NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2024) Senior Chief Cryptological Technician (collection) Candance Esquivel, a policy analyst of the Office of Women’s Policy (OWP), and colleagues, speak with Capt. Eric Welsh, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) during a command vist. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)