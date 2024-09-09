NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Aditya Prasad of Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Warfighter Performance Department welcomes members of the Office of Women’s Policy (OWP) during an official command visit. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)