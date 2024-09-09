Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO [Image 2 of 4]

    NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Aditya Prasad of Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Warfighter Performance Department welcomes members of the Office of Women’s Policy (OWP) during an official command visit. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8632830
    VIRIN: 240909-N-PO071-6626
    Resolution: 1430x804
    Size: 297.63 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    navy medicine
    Navy
    servicewomen

