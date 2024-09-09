NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2024) Capt. Eric Welsh, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) greets Lt. Marlene Ranjitsingh, program manager, Office of Women’s Policy (OWP) to kick-off OWP’s tour of NHRC. OWP visited NHRC to bring awareness and discuss policy changes to increase recruitment and retention of servicewomen throughout the Navy. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)