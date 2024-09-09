SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2024) Capt. Eric Welsh, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) greets Lt. Marlene Ranjitsingh, program manager, Office of Women’s Policy (OWP) to kick-off OWP’s tour of NHRC. OWP visited NHRC to bring awareness and discuss policy changes to increase recruitment and retention of servicewomen throughout the Navy. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8632829
|VIRIN:
|240909-N-PO071-1060
|Resolution:
|1429x1071
|Size:
|319.42 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHRC WELCOMES OFFICE OF WOMEN’S POLICY TEAM TO SAN DIEGO [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.