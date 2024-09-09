Recruits Practice for Graduation at Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240824-N-LN782-1060 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 24, 2024) Performance division recruits practice for a graduation ceremony at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, August 24, 2024. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)