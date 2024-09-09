Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits Practice for Graduation at Recruit Training Command [Image 4 of 10]

    Recruits Practice for Graduation at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    240824-N-LN782-1026 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 24, 2024) Performance division recruits practice for a graduation ceremony at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, August 24, 2024. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8632296
    VIRIN: 240824-N-LN782-1026
    Resolution: 6012x4294
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits Practice for Graduation at Recruit Training Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruits
    Band
    Bootcamp
    Performance Division

