Crew members form U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 111 and British Royal Navy team embarked aboard HMS Trent (P244) interdicts a go fast drug smuggling vessel in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea, Aug. 23, 2024. Two suspected smugglers and 1,018 pounds of illegal narcotics from this interdiction were transferred to federal custody for prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice. (Courtesy image from United Kindom Royal Navy)