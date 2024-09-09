Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations [Image 8 of 9]

    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.09.2024

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 9, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician, left, prepares for flight operations with an officer on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:44
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

